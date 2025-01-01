DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneBilimsel ÇizelgelerCGraphicCurvePlotAll 

CurvePlotAll

Çizelgeye eklenmiş olan eğrilerin tamamını çizer.

bool  CurvePlotAll()

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'