DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneBilimsel ÇizelgelerCGraphicRedraw 

Redraw

Çizelgeyi yeniden çizer.

bool  Redraw(
   const bool  rescale=false      // bayrak değeri
   )

Parametreler

rescale=false

[in]  Çizelgenin yeniden çizilip çizilmeyeceğini gösteren bayrak.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'