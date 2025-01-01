DokümantasyonBölümler
IndentDown (Get yöntemi)

Alt kenara göre çizelge girintisi değerini alır.

int  IndentDown()

Dönüş Değeri

Piksel cinsinden girinti değeri.

IndentDown (Set yöntemi)

Alt kenara göre çizelge girintisi değerini ayarlar.

void  IndentDown(
   const int  down      // girinti miktarı
   )

Parametreler

down

[in]  Piksel cinsinden girinti değeri.