MarksToAxisAdd

Aggiunge un segno di scala (ticks) all'asse del chart specificato.

bool  MarksToAxisAdd(
   const double        &marks[],        // coordinate tick
   const int           mark_size,       // grandezza tick
   ENUM_MARK_POSITION  position,        // posizione tick
   const int           dimension=0      // dimensione
   )

Parametri

&marks[]

[in]  Coordinate tick

mark_size

[in]  Grandezza tick

position

[in]  Posizione tick

dimension=0

[in]  0 — aggiunge all'asse X,

       1 — aggiunge all'asse Y

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, altrimenti - false.