Mevcut font parametrelerini ayarlar.

bool  FontSet(
   const string  name,        // isim
   const int     size,        // boyut
   const uint    flags=0,     // bayraklar
   const uint    angle=0      // açı
   )

Parametreler

name

[in]  İsim.

size

[in]  Boyut.

flags=0

[in]  Bayraklar.

angle=0

[in]  Açı.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'