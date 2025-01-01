DokümantasyonBölümler
GapSize (Get yöntemi)

Çizelge elemanları arasındaki boşluk miktarına dönüş yapar.

int  GapSize()

Dönüş Değeri

Piksel cinsinden boyut.

GapSize (Set yöntemi)

Çizelge elemanları arasındaki boşluk miktarını ayarlar

void  GapSize(
   const int  size     // boşluk miktarı
   )

Parametreler

size

[in]  Piksel cinsinden boşluk miktarı.