IndentLeft (Get yöntemi)

Sol kenara göre çizelge girintisi değerini alır.

int  IndentLeft()

Dönüş Değeri

Piksel cinsinden girinti değeri.

IndentLeft (Set yöntemi)

Sol kenara göre çizelge girintisi değerini ayarlar.

void  IndentLeft(
   const int  left      // girinti miktarı
   )

Parametreler

left

[in]  Piksel cinsinden girinti değeri.