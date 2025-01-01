DokümantasyonBölümler
Çizelgeye bir çizgi ekler.

Bu versiyonda X ve Y koordinatları kullanılır  

void  LineAdd(
   const int   x1,        // x1 koordinatı
   const int   y1,        // y1 koordinatı
   const int   x2,        // x2 koordinatı
   const int   y2,        // y2 koordinatı
   const uint  clr,       // renk
   const uint  style      // stil
   )

CPoint için kullanılan versiyon

void  LineAdd2(
   const CPoint  &point1,     // ilk noktanın koordinatı
   const CPoint  &point2,     // ikinci noktanın koordinatı
   const uint    clr,         // renk
   const uint    style        // stil
   )

Parametreler

x1

[in]  X1 koordinatı.

y1

[in]  Y1 koordinatı.

x2

[in]  X2 koordinatı.

y2

[in]  Y2 koordinatı.

&point1

[in]  İlk noktanın koordinatı.

&point2

[in]  İkinci noktanın koordinatı.

clr

[in]  Renk.

style

[in]  Stil.