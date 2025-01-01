DokümantasyonBölümler
Çizelgeye tutturulmuş bir nesnenin ismine dönüş yapar.

string  ChartObjectName()

Dönüş Değeri

Çizelgeye tutturulmuş bir nesnenin ismi.