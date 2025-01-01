DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneBilimsel ÇizelgelerCGraphicCurveGetByName 

CurveGetByName

Belirtilen isimdeki eğriye dönüş yapar.

CCurve*  CurveGetByName(
   const string  name      // eğri ismi
   )

Parametreler

name

[in]  Eğri ismi.

Dönüş Değeri

Belirtilen isimle bulunan ilk eğrinin işaretçisi.