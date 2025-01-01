DokumentationKategorien
Fügt Striche auf die angegebene Chart-Achse hinzu.

bool  MarksToAxisAdd(
   const double        &marks[],        // Koordinaten der "Striche"
   const int           mark_size,       // Größe der "Striche"
   ENUM_MARK_POSITION  position,        // Stelle der "Striche"
   const int           dimension=0      // Dimension
   )

Parameter

&marks[]

[in]  Koordinaten der Striche

mark_size

[in]  Größe der Striche

position

[in]  Stelle der Striche

dimension=0

[in]  0 — auf die X-Achse hinzufügen,

       1 — auf die Y-Achse hinzufügen

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich - true, wenn nicht - false.