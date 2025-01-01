DokümantasyonBölümler
Mevcut font parametrelerrini alır.

void  FontGet(
   string  &name,      // isim
   int     &size,      // boyut
   uint    &flags,     // bayraklar
   uint    &angle      // açı
   )

Parametreler

&name

[out]  İsim.

&size

[out]  Boyut.

&flags

[out]  Bayraklar.

&angle

[out]  Açı.