BackgroundSubColor (Get yöntemi)

Alt başlık rengine dönüş yapar.

color  BackgroundSubColor()

BackgroundSubColor (Set yöntemi)

Alt başlık rengini ayarlar.

void  BackgroundSubColor(
   const color  clr      // alt başlık rengi
   )

Parametreler

clr

[in]  Alt başlık rengi.