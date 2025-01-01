DocumentaciónSecciones
MarksToAxisAdd

Añade una marca de la escala ("muesca") al eje indicado del gráfico.

bool  MarksToAxisAdd(
   const double        &marks[],        // coordenadas de la "muesca"
   const int           mark_size,       // tamaño de las "muescas"
   ENUM_MARK_POSITION  position,        // ubicación de las "muescas"
   const int           dimension=0      // medición
   )

Parámetros

&marks[]

[in]  Coordenadas de las "muescas"

mark_size

[in]  Tamaño de las "muescas"

position

[in]  Ubicación de las "muescas"

dimension=0

[in]  0 – adición al eje X,

       1 – adición al eje Y

Valor devuelto

true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, false.