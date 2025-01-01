DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneBilimsel ÇizelgelerCGraphicGridBackgroundColor 

GridBackgroundColor (Get yöntemi)

Izgara arkaplan rengine dönüş yapar

color  GridBackgroundColor()

Dönüş Değeri

Izgara arkaplan rengi

GridBackgroundColor (Set yöntemi)

Izgara arkaplan rengini ayarlar

void  GridBackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // ızgara arkaplan rengi
   )

Parametreler

clr

[in]  Izgara arkaplan rengi