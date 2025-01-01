DokümantasyonBölümler
BackgroundMainColor (Get yöntemi)

Başlık rengine dönüş yapar.

color  BackgroundMainColor()

Dönüş Değeri

Başlık rengi.

BackgroundMainColor (Set yöntemi)

Başlık rengini ayarlar.

void  BackgroundMainColor(
   const color  clr      // başlık rengi
   )

Parametreler

clr

[in]  Başlık rengi.