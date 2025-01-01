DokümantasyonBölümler
HistorySymbolSize (Get yöntemi)

Çizelgedeki noktalama işaretlerinin boyutuna dönüş yapar  

int  HistorySymbolSize()

Dönüş Değeri

Noktalama işaretlerinin boyutu

HistorySymbolSize (Set yöntemi)

Çizelgedeki noktalama işaretlerinin boyutunu ayarlar

void  HistorySymbolSize(
   const int  size      // sembol boyutu
   )

Parametreler

size

[in]  Noktalama işaretlerinin boyutu.