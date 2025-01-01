DokümantasyonBölümler
BackgroundColor (Get yöntemi)

Arkaplan rengine dönüş yapar.

color  BackgroundColor()

 

BackgroundColor (Set yöntemi)

Arka-plan rengini ayarlar.

void  BackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // arkaplan rengi
   )

Parametreler

clr

[in]  Arkaplan rengi.