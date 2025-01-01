文档部分
MarksToAxisAdd

将比例标记（报价）添加到图表坐标轴。

bool  MarksToAxisAdd(
   const double        &marks[],        // 报价坐标
   const int           mark_size,       // 最小报价单位
   ENUM_MARK_POSITION  position,        // 报价位置
   const int           dimension=0      // 尺寸
   )

参数

&marks[]

[in]  报价坐标

mark_size

[in]  最小报价单位

position

[in]  报价位置

dimension=0

[in]  0 ― 添加到 X 坐标轴，

       1 ― 添加到 Y 坐标轴

返回值

true - 成功，否则 - false。