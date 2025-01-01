DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneBilimsel ÇizelgelerCGraphicCurvesTotal 

CurvesTotal

Belirtilen çizelgedeki eğri sayısını alır.

int  CurvesTotal()

Dönüş Değeri

Eğrilerin sayısı.

Not

Çizim ve görünürlük stillerine bakılmaksızın tüm eğriler hesaba katılır.