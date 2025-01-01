DokümantasyonBölümler
GridLineColor (Get yöntemi)

Izgara çizgi rengine dönüş yapar

color  GridLineColor()

Dönüş Değeri

Izgara çizgisinin rengi.

GridLineColor (Set yöntemi)

Izgara çizgi rengini ayarlar.

void  GridLineColor(
   const color  clr      // çizgi rengi
   )

Parametreler

clr

[in]  Izgara çizgi rengi.