IndentRight (Get yöntemi)

Sağ kenara göre çizelge girintisi değerini alır.

int  IndentRight()

Dönüş Değeri

Piksel cinsinden girinti değeri.

IndentRight (Set yöntemi)

Sağ kenara göre çizelge girintisi değerini ayarlar.

void  IndentRight(
   const int  right      // girinti miktarı
   )

Parametreler

right

[in]  Piksel cinsinden girinti değeri.