MajorMarkSize (Get yöntemi)

Koordinat eksenlerindeki ölçeğin tik genişliğine dönüş yapar.

int  MajorMarkSize()

MajorMarkSize (Set yöntemi)

Koordinat eksenlerindeki ölçeğin tik genişliğini ayarlar.

void  MajorMarkSize(
   const int  size      // tik genişliği
   )

Parametreler

size

[in]  Piksel cinsinden tik genişliği.  