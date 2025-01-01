DokümantasyonBölümler
GridCircleColor (Get yöntemi)

Ağ düğümü noktalarının rengine dönüş yapar.

color  GridCircleColor()

Dönüş Değeri

Nokta rengi.

GridCircleColor (Set yöntemi)

Ağ düğümü noktalarının rengini ayarlar.

void  GridCircleColor(
   const color  clr      // nokta rengi
   )

Parametreler

clr

[in]  Nokta rengi.