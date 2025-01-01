DokümantasyonBölümler
ScaleX

Değeri X eksenine göre ölçekle.

virtual int  ScaleX(
   double  x      // X eksenine göre değer
   )

Parametreler

x

[in]  X eksenine göre reel değer.

Dönüş Değeri

Piksel cinsinden bir değer.

Not

Çizelgede görüntülemek için bir reel değer piksel cinsine dönüştürülür.