IndentUp (Get yöntemi)

Üst kenara göre çizelge girintisi değerini alır.

int  IndentUp()

Dönüş Değeri

Piksel cinsinden girinti değeri.

IndentUp (Set yöntemi)

void  IndentUp(
   const int  up      // girinti miktarı
   )

Parametreler

up

[in]  Piksel cinsinden girinti değeri.