Attach

OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL nesnesinden grafiksel kaynak alıp CGraphic sınıf örneğine tutturma versiyonu:

bool  Attach(
   const long    chart_id,     // çizelge tanıtıcısı
   const string  objname       // grafiksel kaynak ismi 
   )

OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL nesnesi için grafiksel kaynak oluşturup CGraphic sınıf örneğine tutturma versiyonu:

bool  Attach(
   const long    chart_id,     // çizelge tanıtıcısı
   const string  objname,      // grafiksel kaynak ismi
   const int     width,        // görüntü genişliği 
   const int     height        // görüntü yüksekliği
   )

Parametreler

chart_id

[in]  Çizelge tanımlayıcısı.

objname

[in]  Grafiksel nesnenin ismi.

width

[in]  Kaynaktaki görüntü genişliği.

height

[in]  Kaynaktaki görüntü yüksekliği.

Dönüş Değeri

true — başarılı, false — nesne tutturulamadı.