- Create
- Destroy
- Update
- ChartObjectName
- ResourceName
- XAxis
- YAxis
- GapSize
- BackgroundColor
- BackgroundMain
- BackgroundMainSize
- BackgroundMainColor
- BackgroundSub
- BackgroundSubSize
- BackgroundSubColor
- GridLineColor
- GridBackgroundColor
- GridCircleRadius
- GridCircleColor
- GridHasCircle
- GridAxisLineColor
- HistoryNameWidth
- HistoryNameSize
- HistorySymbolSize
- TextAdd
- LineAdd
- CurveAdd
- CurvePlot
- CurvePlotAll
- CurveGetByIndex
- CurveGetByName
- CurveRemoveByIndex
- CurveRemoveByName
- CurvesTotal
- MarksToAxisAdd
- MajorMarkSize
- FontSet
- FontGet
- Attach
- CalculateMaxMinValues
- Height
- IndentDown
- IndentLeft
- IndentRight
- IndentUp
- Redraw
- ResetParameters
- ScaleX
- ScaleY
- SetDefaultParameters
- Width
Attach
OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL nesnesinden grafiksel kaynak alıp CGraphic sınıf örneğine tutturma versiyonu:
|
bool Attach(
OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL nesnesi için grafiksel kaynak oluşturup CGraphic sınıf örneğine tutturma versiyonu:
|
bool Attach(
Parametreler
chart_id
[in] Çizelge tanımlayıcısı.
objname
[in] Grafiksel nesnenin ismi.
width
[in] Kaynaktaki görüntü genişliği.
height
[in] Kaynaktaki görüntü yüksekliği.
Dönüş Değeri
true — başarılı, false — nesne tutturulamadı.