GridHasCircle (Get yöntemi)

Izgara düğümlerinindeki noktaların görüntülenip görüntülenmeyeceğini belirten bayrağa dönüş yapar.

bool  GridHasCircle()

Dönüş Değeri

Bayrak değeri.

Not

true — noktaları görüntüle

false — noktaları görüntüleme

GridHasCircle (Set yöntemi)

Izgara düğümlerinindeki noktaların görüntülenip görüntülenmeyeceğini belirten bayrağı ayarlar.

void  GridHasCircle(
   const bool  has      
   )

Parametreler

has

[in]  Bayrak değeri.

Not

true — noktaları görüntüle

false — noktaları görüntüleme