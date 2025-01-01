DokümantasyonBölümler
Create 

Create

Çizelge tutturulmuş bir grafiksel nesne oluşturur

bool  Create(
   const long    chart,      // çizelge tanımlayıcısı
   const string  name,       // isim
   const int     subwin,     // alt-pencere indisi
   const int     x1,         // x1 koordinatı
   const int     y1,         // y1 koordinatı
   const int     x2,         // x2 koordinatı
   const int     y2          // y2 koordinatı
   )

Parametreler

chart

[in]  Çizelge tanımlayıcısı.

name

[in]  İsim.

subwin

[in]  Alt-pencere indisi.

x1

[in]  X1 koordinatı.

y1

[in]  Y1 koordinatı.

x2

[in]  X2 koordinatı.

y2

[in]  Y2 koordinatı.