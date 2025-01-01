DokümantasyonBölümler
BackgroundMainSize (Get yöntemi)

Başlık boyutuna dönüş yapar.

int  BackgroundMainSize()

Dönüş Değeri

Başlığın yazı tipi boyutu.

BackgroundMainSize (Set yöntemi)

Başlığın yazı tipi boyutunu ayarlar.

void  BackgroundMainSize(
   const int  size     // başlık boyutu
   )

Parametreler

size

[in]  Başlığın yazı tipi boyutu.