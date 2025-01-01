DokümantasyonBölümler
CurveRemoveByIndex

Belirtilen indisteki eğriyi siler.

bool  CurveRemoveByIndex(
   const int  index      // eğri indisi
   )

Parametreler

index

[in]  Silinecek eğrinin indisi.

Dönüş Değeri

true — başarılı, aksi durumda — false.