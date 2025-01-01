DocumentationSections
Add a scale mark (ticks) to the specified chart axis.

bool  MarksToAxisAdd(
   const double        &marks[],        // tick coordinates
   const int           mark_size,       // tick size
   ENUM_MARK_POSITION  position,        // tick location
   const int           dimension=0      // dimension
   )

Parameters

&marks[]

[in]  Tick coordinates

mark_size

[in]  Tick size

position

[in]  Tick location

dimension=0

[in]  0 — adding to X axis,

       1 — adding to Y axis

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.