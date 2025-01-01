MarksToAxisAdd

Add a scale mark (ticks) to the specified chart axis.

bool MarksToAxisAdd(

const double &marks[],

const int mark_size,

ENUM_MARK_POSITION position,

const int dimension=0

)

Parameters

&marks[]

[in] Tick coordinates

mark_size

[in] Tick size

position

[in] Tick location

dimension=0

[in] 0 — adding to X axis,

1 — adding to Y axis

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.