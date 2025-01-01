DocumentazioneSezioni
MajorMarkSize (Metodo Get)

Restituisce la dimensione della scala dei ticks sugli assi delle coordinate.

int  MajorMarkSize()

MajorMarkSize (Metodo Set)

void  MajorMarkSize(

void  MajorMarkSize(
   const int  size      // grandezza tick
   )

Parametri

size

[in]  Grandezza tick in pixels.  