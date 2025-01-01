DokumentationKategorien
MajorMarkSize (Get-Methode)

Liefert die Größe der Striche auf der Skala auf den Koordinatenachsen.

int  MajorMarkSize()

MajorMarkSize (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Größe der Striche auf den Koordinatenachsen.

void  MajorMarkSize(
   const int  size      // Größe der "Striche"
   )

Parameter

size

[in]  Größe der "Striche" in Pixel.  