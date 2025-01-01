DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicMajorMarkSize 

MajorMarkSize (Get method)

Returns the size of the scale's ticks on the coordinate axes.

int  MajorMarkSize()

MajorMarkSize (Set method)

void  MajorMarkSize(
   const int  size      // tick size
   )

Parameters

size

[in]  Tick size in pixels.  