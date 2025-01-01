DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicMajorMarkSize 

MajorMarkSize (método Get)

Devuelve el tamaño de las "muescas" de la escala en los ejes de coordenadas.

int  MajorMarkSize()

MajorMarkSize (método Set)

Establece el tamaño de las "muescas" de la escala en los ejes de coordenadas.

void  MajorMarkSize(
   const int  size      // tamaño de las "muescas"
   )

Parámetros

size

[in]  Tamaño de las "muescas" en píxeles.  