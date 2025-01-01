DocumentazioneSezioni
Aggiunge una linea al chart.

Questa versione utilizza coordinate X e Y  

void  LineAdd(
   const int   x1,        // x1 coordinate
   const int   y1,        // y1 coordinate
   const int   x2,        // x2 coordinate
   const int   y2,        // y2 coordinate
   const uint  clr,       // colore
   const uint  style      // stile
   )

Versione per CPoint

void  LineAdd2(
   const CPoint  &point1,     // coordinate primo punto
   const CPoint  &point2,     // coordinate secondo punto
   const uint    clr,         // colore
   const uint    style        // stile
   )

Parametri

x1

[in]  X1 coordinate.

y1

[in]  Y1 coordinate.

x2

[in]  X2 coordinate.

y2

[in]  Y2 coordinate.

&point1

[in]  Coordinate primo punto.

&point2

[in]  coordinate secondo punto.

clr

[in]  Colore.

style

[in]  Stile.