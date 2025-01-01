ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicLineAdd 

LineAdd

チャートに線を追加します。

このバージョンではX及びY座標が使用されます。  

void  LineAdd(
  const int  x1,        // x1座標
  const int  y1,        // y1座標
  const int  x2,        // x2座標
  const int  y2,        // y2座標
  const uint  clr,      // 色
  const uint  style      // スタイル
  )

CPoint用のバージョン

void  LineAdd2(
  const CPoint  &point1,    // 1番目の点の座標
  const CPoint  &point2,    // 2番目の点の座標
  const uint    clr,        // 色
  const uint    style        // スタイル
  )

パラメータ

x1

[in]  X1座標。

y1

[in]  Y1座標。

x2

[in]  X2座標。

y2

[in]  Y2座標。

&point1

[in]  1番目の点の座標。

&point2

[in]  2番目の点の座標。

clr

[in]  色。

style

[in]  スタイル。