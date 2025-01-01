DocumentationSections
LineAdd

Ajoute une ligne dans un graphique.

Cette version utilise les coordonnées X et Y  

void  LineAdd(
   const int   x1,        // coordonnée x1
   const int   y1,        // coordonnée y1
   const int   x2,        // coordonnée x2
   const int   y2,        // coordonnée y2
   const uint  clr,       // couleur
   const uint  style      // style
   )

Version avec CPoint

void  LineAdd2(
   const CPoint  &point1,     // coordoonées du premier point
   const CPoint  &point2,     // coordonnées du second point
   const uint    clr,         // couleur
   const uint    style        // style
   )

Paramètres

x1

[in]  Coordonnée X1.

y1

[in]  Coordonnée Y1.

x2

[in]  Coordonnée X2.

y2

[in]  Coordonnée Y2.

&point1

[in]  Coordonnées du premier point.

&point2

[in]  Coordonnées du second point.

clr

[in]  Couleur.

style

[in]  Style.