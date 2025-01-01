文档部分
将直线添加到图表。

该版本使用X和Y坐标  

void  LineAdd(
   const int   x1,        // x1 坐标
   const int   y1,        // y1 坐标
   const int   x2,        // x2 坐标
   const int   y2,        // y2 坐标
   const uint  clr,       // 颜色
   const uint  style      // 风格
   )

CPoint 版本

void  LineAdd2(
   const CPoint  &point1,     // 第一个点坐标
   const CPoint  &point2,     // 第二个点坐标
   const uint    clr,         // 颜色
   const uint    style        // 风格
   )

参数

x1

[in]  X1 坐标。

y1

[in]  Y1 坐标。

x2

[in]  X2 坐标。

y2

[in]  Y2 坐标。

&point1

[in]  第一个点坐标。

&point2

[in]  第二个点坐标。

clr

[in]  颜色。

style

[in]  风格。