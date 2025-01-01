DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos científicosCGraphicLineAdd 

LineAdd

Adiciona uma linha no gráfico.

Versão para trabalhar com o par de coordenadas X e Y  

void  LineAdd(
   const int   x1,        // coordenada x1
   const int   y1,        // coordenada y1
   const int   x2,        // coordenada x2
   const int   y2,        // coordenada y2
   const uint  clr,       // cor
   const uint  style      // estilo
   )

Versão para CPoint

void  LineAdd2(
   const CPoint  &point1,     // coordenada do primeiro ponto
   const CPoint  &point2,     // coordenada do segundo ponto
   const uint    clr,         // cor
   const uint    style        // estilo
   )

Parâmetros

x1

[in]  Coordenada X1.

y1

[in]  Coordenada Y1.

x2

[in]  Coordenada X2.

y2

[in]  Coordenada Y2.

&point1

[in]  Coordenada do primeiro ponto.

&point2

[in]  Coordenada do segundo ponto.

clr

[in]  Cor.

style

[in]  Estilo.