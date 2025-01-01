- Create
- Destroy
- Update
- ChartObjectName
- ResourceName
- XAxis
- YAxis
- GapSize
- BackgroundColor
- BackgroundMain
- BackgroundMainSize
- BackgroundMainColor
- BackgroundSub
- BackgroundSubSize
- BackgroundSubColor
- GridLineColor
- GridBackgroundColor
- GridCircleRadius
- GridCircleColor
- GridHasCircle
- GridAxisLineColor
- HistoryNameWidth
- HistoryNameSize
- HistorySymbolSize
- TextAdd
- LineAdd
- CurveAdd
- CurvePlot
- CurvePlotAll
- CurveGetByIndex
- CurveGetByName
- CurveRemoveByName
- CurveRemoveByIndex
- CurvesTotal
- MarksToAxisAdd
- MajorMarkSize
- FontSet
- FontGet
- Attach
- CalculateMaxMinValues
- Height
- IndentDown
- IndentLeft
- IndentRight
- IndentUp
- Redraw
- ResetParameters
- ScaleX
- ScaleY
- SetDefaultParameters
- Width
LineAdd
Añade una línea al gráfico.
Versión para trabajar con parejas de coordenadas X e Y
|
void LineAdd(
Versión para CPoint
|
void LineAdd2(
Parámetros
x1
[in] Coordenada X1.
y1
[in] Coordenada Y1.
x2
[in] Coordenada X2.
y2
[in] Coordenada Y2.
&point1
[in] coordenada para el primer punto.
&point2
[in] coordenada para el segundo punto.
clr
[in] Color.
style
[in] Estilo.