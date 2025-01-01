DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicLineAdd 

LineAdd

Añade una línea al gráfico.

Versión para trabajar con parejas de coordenadas X e Y  

void  LineAdd(
   const int   x1,        // coordenada x1
   const int   y1,        // coordenada y1
   const int   x2,        // coordenada x2
   const int   y2,        // coordenada y2
   const uint  clr,       // color
   const uint  style      // estilo
   )

Versión para CPoint

void  LineAdd2(
   const CPoint  &point1,     // coordenada para el primer punto
   const CPoint  &point2,     // coordenada para el segundo punto
   const uint    clr,         // color
   const uint    style        // estilo
   )

Parámetros

x1

[in]  Coordenada X1.

y1

[in]  Coordenada Y1.

x2

[in]  Coordenada X2.

y2

[in]  Coordenada Y2.

&point1

[in]  coordenada para el primer punto.

&point2

[in]  coordenada para el segundo punto.

clr

[in]  Color.

style

[in]  Estilo.