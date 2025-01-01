LineAdd

Adds a line to a chart.

This version uses X and Y coordinates

void LineAdd(

const int x1,

const int y1,

const int x2,

const int y2,

const uint clr,

const uint style

)

Version for CPoint

void LineAdd2(

const CPoint &point1,

const CPoint &point2,

const uint clr,

const uint style

)

Parameters

x1

[in] X1 coordinate.

y1

[in] Y1 coordinate.

x2

[in] X2 coordinate.

y2

[in] Y2 coordinate.

&point1

[in] First point coordinate.

&point2

[in] Second point coordinate.

clr

[in] Color.

style

[in] Style.