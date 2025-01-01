DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCGraphicLineAdd 

LineAdd

Fügt eine Linie auf den Chart hinzu.

Die Version für Operationen mit den X- und Y-Koordinaten  

void  LineAdd(
   const int   x1,        // x1-Koordinate
   const int   y1,        // y1-Koordinate
   const int   x2,        // x2-Koordinate
   const int   y2,        // y2-Koordinate
   const uint  clr,       // Farbe
   const uint  style      // Stil
   )

Die Version für CPoint

void  LineAdd2(
   const CPoint  &point1,     // Koordinate des ersten Punktes
   const CPoint  &point2,     // Koordinate des zweiten Punktes
   const uint    clr,         // Farbe
   const uint    style        // Stil
   )

Parameter

x1

[in]  X1-Koordinate.

y1

[in]  Y1-Koordinate.

x2

[in] X2-Koordinate.

y2

[in] Y2-Koordinate.

&point1

[in]  Koordinate des ersten Punktes.

&point2

[in]  Koordinate des zweiten Punktes.

clr

[in]  Farbe.

style

[in]  Stil.