- Create
- Destroy
- Update
- ChartObjectName
- ResourceName
- XAxis
- YAxis
- GapSize
- BackgroundColor
- BackgroundMain
- BackgroundMainSize
- BackgroundMainColor
- BackgroundSub
- BackgroundSubSize
- BackgroundSubColor
- GridLineColor
- GridBackgroundColor
- GridCircleRadius
- GridCircleColor
- GridHasCircle
- GridAxisLineColor
- HistoryNameWidth
- HistoryNameSize
- HistorySymbolSize
- TextAdd
- LineAdd
- CurveAdd
- CurvePlot
- CurvePlotAll
- CurveGetByIndex
- CurveGetByName
- CurveRemoveByIndex
- CurveRemoveByName
- CurvesTotal
- MarksToAxisAdd
- MajorMarkSize
- FontSet
- FontGet
- Attach
- CalculateMaxMinValues
- Height
- IndentDown
- IndentLeft
- IndentRight
- IndentUp
- Redraw
- ResetParameters
- ScaleX
- ScaleY
- SetDefaultParameters
- Width
LineAdd
Fügt eine Linie auf den Chart hinzu.
Die Version für Operationen mit den X- und Y-Koordinaten
|
void LineAdd(
Die Version für CPoint
|
void LineAdd2(
Parameter
x1
[in] X1-Koordinate.
y1
[in] Y1-Koordinate.
x2
[in] X2-Koordinate.
y2
[in] Y2-Koordinate.
&point1
[in] Koordinate des ersten Punktes.
&point2
[in] Koordinate des zweiten Punktes.
clr
[in] Farbe.
style
[in] Stil.