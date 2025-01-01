문서화섹션
차트에 선 추가.

이 버전은 X 및 Y 좌표를 사용합니다  

void  LineAdd(
   const int   x1,        // x1 좌표
   const int   y1,        // y1 좌표
   const int   x2,        // x2 좌표
   const int   y2,        // y2 좌표
   const uint  clr,       // 색상
   const uint  style      // 스타일
  \)

CPoint 버전

void  LineAdd2(
   const CPoint  &point1,     // 첫 번째 점 좌표
   const CPoint  &point2,     // 두 번째 점 좌표
   const uint    clr,         // 색상
   const uint    style        // 스타일
  \)

매개변수

x1

[in]  X1 좌표.

y1

[in]  Y1 좌표.

x2

[in]  X2 좌표.

y2

[in]  Y2 좌표.

&point1

[in]  첫 번째 점 좌표.

&point2

[in]  두 번째 점 좌표.

clr

[in]  색상.

스타일

[in]  스타일.