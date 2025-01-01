- Create
- Destroy
- Update
- ChartObjectName
- ResourceName
- XAxis
- YAxis
- GapSize
- BackgroundColor
- BackgroundMain
- BackgroundMainSize
- BackgroundMainColor
- BackgroundSub
- BackgroundSubSize
- BackgroundSubColor
- GridLineColor
- GridBackgroundColor
- GridCircleRadius
- GridCircleColor
- GridHasCircle
- GridAxisLineColor
- HistoryNameWidth
- HistoryNameSize
- HistorySymbolSize
- TextAdd
- LineAdd
- CurveAdd
- CurvePlot
- CurvePlotAll
- CurveGetByIndex
- CurveGetByName
- CurvesTotal
- CurveRemoveByName
- CurveRemoveByIndex
- MarksToAxisAdd
- MajorMarkSize
- FontSet
- FontGet
- Attach
- CalculateMaxMinValues
- Height
- IndentDown
- IndentLeft
- IndentRight
- IndentUp
- Redraw
- ResetParameters
- ScaleX
- ScaleY
- SetDefaultParameters
- Width
LineAdd
차트에 선 추가.
이 버전은 X 및 Y 좌표를 사용합니다
|
void LineAdd(
CPoint 버전
|
void LineAdd2(
매개변수
x1
[in] X1 좌표.
y1
[in] Y1 좌표.
x2
[in] X2 좌표.
y2
[in] Y2 좌표.
&point1
[in] 첫 번째 점 좌표.
&point2
[in] 두 번째 점 좌표.
clr
[in] 색상.
스타일
[in] 스타일.