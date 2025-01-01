DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCGraphicIndentUp 

IndentUp (Get-Methode)

Gibt den Einzug des Charts von der oberen Grenze zurück.

int  IndentUp()

Rückgabewert

Einzug in Pixel.

IndentUp (Set-Methode)

Setzt den Einzug des Charts von der oberen Grenze.

void  IndentUp(
   const int  up      // Einzug
   )

Parameter

up

[in]  Einzug in Pixel