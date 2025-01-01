DocumentaciónSecciones
IndentUp (Método Get)

Retorna el margen del gráfico con respecto al límite superior.

int  IndentUp()

Valor devuelto

Tamaño del margen en píxeles.

IndentUp (Método Set)

Establece el margen del gráfico con respecto al límite superior.

void  IndentUp(
   const int  up      // tamaño del margen
   )

Parámetros

up

[in]  Valor del margen en píxeles.