IndentUp (Get method)

위쪽 테두리에서 들여쓰기 가져오기.

int  IndentUp()

값 반환

들여쓰기 크기(픽셀).

IndentUp (Set method)

위쪽 테두리에서 들여쓰기 설정하기.

void  IndentUp(
   const int  up      // 들여쓰기 크기
  \)

매개변수

up

[in]  들여쓰기 값(픽셀).