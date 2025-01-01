文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicIndentUp 

IndentUp（获得方法）

获得上边界的图表缩进。

int  IndentUp()

返回值

缩进的像素大小。

IndentUp（设置方法）

设置上边界的图表缩进。

void  IndentUp(
   const int  up      // 缩进大小 
   )

参数

up

[in]  缩进的像素值。