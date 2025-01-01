DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCGraphicIndentUp 

IndentUp (méthode Get)

Retourne l'indentation du graphique depuis la bordure supérieure.

int  IndentUp()

Valeur de Retour

Taille de l'indentation en pixels.

IndentUp (méthode Set)

Définit l'indentation du graphique depuis la bordure supérieure.

void  IndentUp(
   const int  up      // taille de l'indentation
   )

Paramètres

up

[in]  Taille de l'indentation en pixels.